Woodward, OK

Woodward calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(WOODWARD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Woodward calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodward:

Scrapbook Night

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 715 Main St, Woodward, OK

Come and scrapbook with friends! Bring your own supplies and spread out on our huge craft tables. $10.00 for the whole night!

.1K (328 ft) Fun Run

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 305 Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

The craziest fun run you've ever done! It's 328ft of old, young, crazy, and funny with great prizes for a variety of categories!

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Main Street, Suite 1, Woodward, OK 73801

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Freedom Rodeo & ‘Old Cowhand Reunion’

Freedom, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find all 2021 Freedom rodeos in Oklahoma. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Revival with Rev Jim and Stephanie Montgomery

Seiling, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Rev. Jim Montgomery is founder and President of Montgomery Ministries, Inc. in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He and his wife, Stephanie, are graduates of Rhema Bible Training Center, and has served the...

Woodward, OK
With Woodward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

