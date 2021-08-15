Coming soon: Hot Springs Village events

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Hot Springs Village calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hot Springs Village area:

Visitation Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at CedarVale Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Flora, Fauna, and Faces: Reading Cemetery Symbolism Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Flora, Fauna, and Faces: Reading Cemetery Symbolism with Holly Hope | Friday, August 27th | 10 AM Holly is Special Projects Historian for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. She has...

The Vapors Book Talk with David Hill Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR

The Vapors Book Talk with David Hill | Saturday, August 28th | 10 AM David Hill was raised in what he calls a family of carnies, gamblers, hell-raisers and story-tellers. His work has been...

Folklore and Songs of the Ouachita Mountains Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Folklore and Songs of the Ouachita Mountains | Friday, August 27th | 1 PM Terry is a noted attorney who developed an interest in folk music and folk stories at an early age. Raised in a family of...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 415 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the