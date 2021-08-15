Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Live events on the horizon in Mesquite

Mesquite News Alert
 7 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Live events are lining up on the Mesquite calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mesquite area:

Movie Matinee for Adults

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Watch a movie (new releases or classics) projected onto our large drop-down screen!

City Council Meeting

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Aug 24, 2021 - Mesquite City Hall - Ciy Council meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

Palette & Pour Party! Let's Paint Jeans & Shoes!

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Price: $30.00 All supplies and refreshments included. Hurry and purchase your ticket at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center before it is SOLD OUT. August 27th - Featured Artwork - Jeans & Shoes. Enjoy...

Coffee with P3 Providers - Mesquite — Your Insurance Agency

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

P3 Medical Group Mesquite (Temporary Location) 1301 Bertha Howe Ln., Unit 1 Mesquite, NV 89027 (702) 979-5966

Teen Scene Crafternoon

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Teen programs operate under the principles of HOMAGO. The term, which stands for "Hanging Out, Messing Around, Geeking Out," refers to spaces and learning activities that allow for flexibility...

