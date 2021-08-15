Cancel
Clearlake, CA

Live events coming up in Clearlake

Clearlake Dispatch
(CLEARLAKE, CA) Clearlake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clearlake:

Beatz Workin at Riviera Hills Restaurant & Lounge

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10200 Fairway Dr, Kelseyville, CA

Here’s a current list of bands performing out on the Riviera Hills patio, please call or message me if you’d like to reserve a table.

RV Basic Training Camp

Clearlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 7805 Cache Creek Way, Clearlake, CA

Got a new trailer or camper? Confused by all those systems and want to learn more? Join Peggy and Tony Barthel at Clear Lake Campground for a two day fun campout with your new RV where you’ll...

The RJP (Rural Jazz Project) — Saw Shop Public House

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 3825 Main St, Kelseyville, CA

The RJP, anchored by keyboardist Tom Aiken and bassist Steve Baird, seeks the artistry of song and improvisation projected onto may kinds of music. Featuring a cross section of local musicians...

SoulPlay Festival 2021

Cobb, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 14117 Bottle Rock Road, Cobb, CA 95426

4 full days focused on heart-opening connection, blissful dance, invigorating yoga, and incredible community.

Farm to Table Dinner

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4550 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

This "ticket" is for one person for the farm-to-table dinner hosted on Saturday, August 21, from 4:30 till...prepared by Chef Arnon Oren at our farm, Peace and Plenty, located at 4550 Soda Bay...

