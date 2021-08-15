Live events coming up in North Chicago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the North Chicago calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan, IL 60085

Self-Care Isn't Selfish Women's Health and Wellness Expo AND The SSIS Experience

Illinois Concealed Carry Permit Training Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 402 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL

Join us for a one of a kind Concealed Carry Certification Class. Concealed Coalition brings an upbeat, fun, and exciting style of firearm training into the classroom. Our certified trainers give...

Dandelion Wine Performance with Actor Paul McComas Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 13 North Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

CELEBRATE Ray Bradbury's 101st Birthday with a performance of DANDELION WINE by actor Paul McComas

Courtyard Concert: Kaleidoscope Eyes Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 128 N County St, Waukegan, IL

The Waukegan Public Library is mixing it up for the Courtyard Concerts this year and hosting them in conjunction with ArtWauk and they'll be two hours long! Kaleidoscope Eyes is a Beatles cover...

Miranda Sings - Who Wants My Kid? Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Due to a scheduling conflict with twin babies, The Miranda Sings show on Friday, October 22, 2021 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 18, 2022. Refunds are available at the point of purchase...