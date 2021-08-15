Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Live events coming up in North Chicago

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 7 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the North Chicago calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT8jG_0bSNOiAV00

Sis, Self-Care Isn't Selfish Women's Health and Wellness Expo

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan, IL 60085

Self-Care Isn't Selfish Women's Health and Wellness Expo AND The SSIS Experience

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFvDo_0bSNOiAV00

Illinois Concealed Carry Permit Training

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 402 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL

Join us for a one of a kind Concealed Carry Certification Class. Concealed Coalition brings an upbeat, fun, and exciting style of firearm training into the classroom. Our certified trainers give...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0MnG_0bSNOiAV00

Dandelion Wine Performance with Actor Paul McComas

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 13 North Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

CELEBRATE Ray Bradbury's 101st Birthday with a performance of DANDELION WINE by actor Paul McComas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBaT1_0bSNOiAV00

Courtyard Concert: Kaleidoscope Eyes

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 128 N County St, Waukegan, IL

The Waukegan Public Library is mixing it up for the Courtyard Concerts this year and hosting them in conjunction with ArtWauk and they'll be two hours long! Kaleidoscope Eyes is a Beatles cover...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDnyh_0bSNOiAV00

Miranda Sings - Who Wants My Kid?

Waukegan, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

Due to a scheduling conflict with twin babies, The Miranda Sings show on Friday, October 22, 2021 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 18, 2022. Refunds are available at the point of purchase...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
56
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Government
Waukegan, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Live Events#Il 60085 Self Care#Il Join#Artwauk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy