Glenwood Springs calendar: What's coming up

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Glenwood Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glenwood Springs:

Worship in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Please join us for indoor worship in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Note that one Sunday per month we worship at Axtell Park, where all can sing.

Fall Colorado Retreat 2021 Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 River Bend Way, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Now is the best time to go on a retreat and connect with like minded souls as you immerse yourself in health, healing and nature.

Vaudeville Show Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Two-hour family fun dinner theater show featuring a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations.



The ARTery by VOICES presents Music! Poetry! Dance! + More! Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 823 Blake Ave Suite 101, Glenwood Springs, CO

The ARTery! A new project by VOICES. The ARTery is a tiny+mobile, art+theater space coming to places where people gather in the Roaring Fork Valley this summer! The ARTery will feature 28 local...

Next Steps Committee Meeting Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 Centennial St # 200, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Colorado Basin Roundtable, along with eight other Basin Roundtables and the Inter Basin Compact Committee (IBCC) were created by the Colorado Legislature “TO FACILITATE CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS...