Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 7 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rice Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUWs2_0bSNOgP300

Class of ‘95 25+1 Year Reunion Weekend

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Details are being planned. We have a block of rooms under class of 1995 at AmeriVu hotel. We also have use of the banquet space at this location for the weekend. Look for Friday and Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVpfh_0bSNOgP300

Fall Open House

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

We invite you to attend our Meet the Teacher Night. Attend with your child to get acquainted with the school and teachers. 3K: M/W from 4Pm-5pm T/W from 5pm-6pm 4K: between 4pm-6pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap3Tt_0bSNOgP300

Community Breakfast

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Want to eat a different meal each month from eggs and back to french toast? Come on in to the senior center and eat a hearty breakfast with your family and friends. Also, meet some new people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GDWT_0bSNOgP300

Live Music with Laura Moe

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 17C E Messenger St, Rice Lake, WI

Come enjoy a chill Sunday afternoon with a glass of Agonic on tap and Laura Moe on the patio! Music starts at 2 pm.

Learn More

Ceramics

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Want to learn how to make pots, lawn ornaments, and pottery? Come on in to our ceramics at the Senior center!! Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Learn More

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake, WI
