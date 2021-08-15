Decatur events coming soon

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are coming to Decatur.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Decatur:

PGCC Texas TIP 90 Day Play Day Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4789 Farm to Market Rd 730 N, Decatur, TX

Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church will host the Texas Tip 90 Day Play Day. This event will start about 3:30 & go to 8:00ish. At 5:30 our Chuckwagon Team is having a Community Fish Fry with catfish ...

5th Sunday Singing and Luncheon Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2045 East HWY 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX

Join us for a couple of hours of great music and lunch every 5th Sunday.

Grazing Workshop - Texas Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5190 County Road 398, Decatur, TX 76234

A two-day “hands-on”, safe-to-fail grazing trial workshop at the Leo Ranch in Decatur, Texas

Love & Respect Marriage Study Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Deer Park Rd, Decatur, TX

What do you want for your marriage? Want some peace? Want to feel close? Want to feel valued? Want to experience marriage the way God intended? Love & Respect reveals why spouses react negatively...

20 Year Reunion Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Can you believe it’s been 20 years? We’ll meet on the back patio at Trinity St. Coffee Bar for some great time to catch up on life! The venue has coffee, drinks and food for everyone to get...