Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TX

Decatur events coming soon

Posted by 
Decatur Updates
Decatur Updates
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are coming to Decatur.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UMPW_0bSNOfWK00

PGCC Texas TIP 90 Day Play Day

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4789 Farm to Market Rd 730 N, Decatur, TX

Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church will host the Texas Tip 90 Day Play Day. This event will start about 3:30 & go to 8:00ish. At 5:30 our Chuckwagon Team is having a Community Fish Fry with catfish ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12r4hA_0bSNOfWK00

5th Sunday Singing and Luncheon

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2045 East HWY 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX

Join us for a couple of hours of great music and lunch every 5th Sunday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDpW2_0bSNOfWK00

Grazing Workshop - Texas

Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5190 County Road 398, Decatur, TX 76234

A two-day “hands-on”, safe-to-fail grazing trial workshop at the Leo Ranch in Decatur, Texas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkgT4_0bSNOfWK00

Love & Respect Marriage Study

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Deer Park Rd, Decatur, TX

What do you want for your marriage? Want some peace? Want to feel close? Want to feel valued? Want to experience marriage the way God intended? Love & Respect reveals why spouses react negatively...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq71Z_0bSNOfWK00

20 Year Reunion

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Can you believe it’s been 20 years? We’ll meet on the back patio at Trinity St. Coffee Bar for some great time to catch up on life! The venue has coffee, drinks and food for everyone to get...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Decatur Updates

Decatur Updates

Decatur, TX
30
Followers
167
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Deer Park, TX
Decatur, TX
Government
City
Decatur, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Chuckwagon Team#Love Respect#Sun Jul 07#Trinity St Coffee Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy