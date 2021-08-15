Cancel
Covington, TN

Covington events calendar

Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 7 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Covington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlzS0_0bSNOedb00

LEGO Club

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3149 Hwy 51 S., Bldg. C, Covington, TN

Ages 11 & under LEGOS will be provided. Build, create and imagine!

Learn More

Mother Goose Storytime

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 3149 Hwy 51 S., Bldg. C, Covington, TN

Mother Goose Story Time is designed to promote early literacy in young children, ages 0-2. The 30-minute program includes simple stories, finger plays, music, and nursery rhymes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dq1eH_0bSNOedb00

Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting: August 23, 2021

Munford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Date and time: Date and time: 2021-08-23 07:00 pmLocation: Munford City Board RoomDepartment: Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting: August 23, 2021Date and time: 2021-08-23 07:00 pmLocation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGMZ1_0bSNOedb00

Nanas Quilting UFO Retreat August 2021

Stanton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3630 Dancyville Rd, Stanton, TN

Save the Date! Our Lady Queen of Peace Retreat, more details to follow!!!! Come spend the weekend working on those UFO’s with all your meals prepared for you!!! Keep an eye out for email updates!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5XRY_0bSNOedb00

Trinity Bunko a RezWomen Ministry Event

Munford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 60 E Main St, Munford, TN

TRINITY BUNKO Bring a $20 Gift / Snacks will be Provided / Bring a Friend 7PM on August 20th in Worship Room https://therestorationchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/924811

Learn More

Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
