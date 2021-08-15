Cancel
Snyder, TX

Coming soon: Snyder events

Posted by 
Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 7 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Live events are coming to Snyder.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Snyder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I96ni_0bSNOdks00

Blood Drive - Colorado City Community

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcS38_0bSNOdks00

Tuesday Troupe

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1810 26th St, Snyder, TX

Tuesday Troupe returns for Fall 2021! Come and join us at Tuesday Troupe during the Fall semester! Students will learn the theatre arts and present a showcase at the end of each semester! Tuesday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KL8z4_0bSNOdks00

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad at The HornyToad Pub and Grub, 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX 79549, Snyder, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEvhY_0bSNOdks00

Low Places Live - Sweetwater Grill

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Low Places Band featuring Mark Franks is a Texas-based Tribute Band dedicated to delivering the ultimate Garth Brooks experience!

Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

