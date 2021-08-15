Coming soon: Snyder events

(SNYDER, TX) Live events are coming to Snyder.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Snyder area:

Blood Drive - Colorado City Community Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Tuesday Troupe Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1810 26th St, Snyder, TX

Tuesday Troupe returns for Fall 2021! Come and join us at Tuesday Troupe during the Fall semester! Students will learn the theatre arts and present a showcase at the end of each semester! Tuesday...

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX

James Cook Band Live at Horny Toad at The HornyToad Pub and Grub, 2510 Avenue R, Snyder, TX 79549, Snyder, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 08:30 pm

Low Places Live - Sweetwater Grill Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Low Places Band featuring Mark Franks is a Texas-based Tribute Band dedicated to delivering the ultimate Garth Brooks experience!