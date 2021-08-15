Coming soon: Jackson events

(JACKSON, WY) Jackson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

The Love and Respect Marriage Retreat | Jackson Hole, Wyoming Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 80 Scott Lane, Jackson, WY 83002

The cost is $1,675 per couple. The first 20 couples that register will be invited to attend one of two private dinner receptions!

Music Mondays in The Center Park Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

Free outdoor concert in The Center Park featuring One Ton Pig. Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based One Ton Pig melds the singer-songwriter tradition of artists like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash with the...

Kirtan Chanting & River Ceremony at Astoria Hot Springs Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 Johnny Counts Road, Jackson, WY 83001

Soak and Sing - with Christine Stevens Kirtan Chanting & Drum Group. Experience a river ceremony & healing waters.

Wilderness First Responder (WFR) + BLS CPR Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 240 South Glenwood St., ste124, Jackson, WY 83001

Wilderness First Responder is the SOLO course that is recognized as the industry standard for those who work in the backcountry.

2022 ICONS of the Tetons ( June 2-6 ) Photography Workshop Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: TBD, Jackson, WY 83001

Experience some of the most photogenic locations and scenes in the west with the majestic Tetons as your backdrop.