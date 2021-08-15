Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tomah, WI

Tomah events calendar

Posted by 
Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 7 days ago

(TOMAH, WI) Tomah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmRRP_0bSNObzQ00

Tony & Joey @ The Crow Bar

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Look out Tomah!! We’re bringing the heat and the fun! Buckle up, call your friends, and grab a drink! Tony & Joey bring a party every time with hits from every artist including Bob Seger, Luke...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDHZJ_0bSNObzQ00

Spreading Joy Event

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 105 W Milwaukee St, Tomah, WI

Boys & Girls Club Tomah is inviting you to take part in the "BGC Spreading Joy Parade" Wednesday, August 18, 2021 DRIVE BY THE CLUB @ 105 W. MILWAUKEE STREET Mid-day Mosey 12-1:30 p.m. Evening...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRN8H_0bSNObzQ00

Child Protection Class

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

People interested in volunteering with children or youth are required to go through our Child Protection Class and have a background check ran. Individuals are invited to join us.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C30i7_0bSNObzQ00

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCoKk_0bSNObzQ00

MOVING PAST TRAUMA-ENERGY HEALING WITH CERTIFIED ENERGY HEALER LISA FULLER

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

3pm Every Wednesday we will be offering an hour of group healing. Remove the negative and replace with positive vibes. Learn to master coping skills and tools to promote healthy mind, body and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tomah Today

Tomah Today

Tomah, WI
33
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tomah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomah, WI
Government
City
Tomah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Seger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Girls Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy