Tomah events calendar

(TOMAH, WI) Tomah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

Tony & Joey @ The Crow Bar Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Look out Tomah!! We’re bringing the heat and the fun! Buckle up, call your friends, and grab a drink! Tony & Joey bring a party every time with hits from every artist including Bob Seger, Luke...

Spreading Joy Event Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 105 W Milwaukee St, Tomah, WI

Boys & Girls Club Tomah is inviting you to take part in the "BGC Spreading Joy Parade" Wednesday, August 18, 2021 DRIVE BY THE CLUB @ 105 W. MILWAUKEE STREET Mid-day Mosey 12-1:30 p.m. Evening...

Child Protection Class Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

People interested in volunteering with children or youth are required to go through our Child Protection Class and have a background check ran. Individuals are invited to join us.

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

MOVING PAST TRAUMA-ENERGY HEALING WITH CERTIFIED ENERGY HEALER LISA FULLER Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

3pm Every Wednesday we will be offering an hour of group healing. Remove the negative and replace with positive vibes. Learn to master coping skills and tools to promote healthy mind, body and...