Fort Morgan, CO

Live events on the horizon in Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan News Flash
 7 days ago

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Fort Morgan is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Morgan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbZlh_0bSNOa6h00

Northeastern Colorado Harvest 2021

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

NORTHEASTERN COLORADO HARVEST is a FREE EVENT for anyone to attend. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together and get to build relationships with each other as the Bride of Christ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWTrq_0bSNOa6h00

Concealed Handgun Permit Course – Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1410 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO

Concealed Handgun Permit Course Sign Up Here: https://www.focusedfire-training.com/event/concealed-handgun-permit-course-fort-morgan-co/ This class meets and exceeds the state of Colorado...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw4cy_0bSNOa6h00

The Completely Abridged History of Bay Area Music

Fort Morgan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 920 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO

Rhythmix Cultural Works presents The Completely Abridged History of Bay Area Music with Mark Montgomery French – a 6 week course on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 27th – August 31st from 7:00 – 9:00pm...

Fort Morgan, CO
ABOUT

With Fort Morgan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

