Baxley events coming up

(BAXLEY, GA) Baxley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baxley:

J Ladner On Tour – Vidalia, Georgia – August 22, 2021 Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E 1st St Suite 2, Vidalia, GA

This is my 3rd hair tour and I am so thankful that I get to do this again. This tour is so close to my heart \'64;️ because it’s all about taking back your chair. I’ve had the ability to travel...

Revival Oasis Church of God Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: P.O. Box 1416, 1163 US-1, Lyons, GA

Revival Oasis Church of God August 15 - 18, 2021 Sunday 11:00AM & 6:00PM Monday - Wednesday 7:00PM



ServSafe – Continuing Education Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Email For Information Economic Development Center Hours of Operation Susan Rustin, (912) 538-3197. Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Closed Friday. Hours vary during holidays and breaks.

9th Annual Chamber Legacy Dinner Jesup, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Club Dr, Jesup, GA

The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to attend the 9th Annual Legacy Dinner Presented by: Marshland Credit Union Thursday, August 19th 7:00pm - 9:00pm Pine Forest Country...

EmpowHER-Building A Community of Grace Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 98 Doctor Turfler Road, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

This event is to encourage ladies in our community to be Godly women.