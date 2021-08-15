Cancel
North Adams, MA

North Adams events calendar

Posted by 
North Adams Today
North Adams Today
 7 days ago

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are lining up on the North Adams calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V77R3_0bSNOYI700

Dirty Bird Band

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Dirty Bird hails from the concrete woodlands of New York City, and consists of Christie Belanger, Melissa Escudero, Natasha Thweatt, Nick Katz, John Crisan, Eli Greenhoe and Blake Suben. With...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hip9o_0bSNOYI700

The Oyven Retreat at Floating Tower

North Adams, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Chase Hill, North Adams, MA 01247

The Oyven reclaims the spirit of the traditional communal oven. Join us in beautiful North Adams, MA for a retreat hosted by Floating Tower!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du30H_0bSNOYI700

Sidney Russell "I Studied Design in Grade School"

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Eckert Fine Art, a gallery specializing in Postwar and Contemporary art, based in North Adams, Massachusetts on the campus of MASS MoCA is pleased to present “I Studied Design in Grade School” by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOQOv_0bSNOYI700

Building the Bridge

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: McAuley Rd, North Adams, MA

BUILDING THE BRIDGE Mondays, July 19 through August 30 10am and 2pm What were the forces that created these unique landforms? Discover the human elements that altered them through historic photos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvQu5_0bSNOYI700

North Adams, MA: Bluegrass Jam Class with Rick Sweeney

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class Taught by Rick Sweeney Tuesdays, August 10 - September 14, 2021 6:30 - 9:00 pm each Tuesday Private Residence North Adams, MA $200 for 6 sessions $20...

Comments / 0

North Adams Today

North Adams, MA
ABOUT

With North Adams Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

