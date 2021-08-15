North Adams events calendar

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are lining up on the North Adams calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Adams:

Dirty Bird Band North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Dirty Bird hails from the concrete woodlands of New York City, and consists of Christie Belanger, Melissa Escudero, Natasha Thweatt, Nick Katz, John Crisan, Eli Greenhoe and Blake Suben. With...

The Oyven Retreat at Floating Tower North Adams, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Chase Hill, North Adams, MA 01247

The Oyven reclaims the spirit of the traditional communal oven. Join us in beautiful North Adams, MA for a retreat hosted by Floating Tower!

Sidney Russell "I Studied Design in Grade School" North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Eckert Fine Art, a gallery specializing in Postwar and Contemporary art, based in North Adams, Massachusetts on the campus of MASS MoCA is pleased to present “I Studied Design in Grade School” by...

Building the Bridge North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: McAuley Rd, North Adams, MA

BUILDING THE BRIDGE Mondays, July 19 through August 30 10am and 2pm What were the forces that created these unique landforms? Discover the human elements that altered them through historic photos...

North Adams, MA: Bluegrass Jam Class with Rick Sweeney North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jamming Class Taught by Rick Sweeney Tuesdays, August 10 - September 14, 2021 6:30 - 9:00 pm each Tuesday Private Residence North Adams, MA $200 for 6 sessions $20...