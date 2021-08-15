Cancel
Elberton, GA

Live events on the horizon in Elberton

Elberton Journal
 7 days ago

(ELBERTON, GA) Live events are coming to Elberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elberton area:

Whitefield Academy Varsity Football @ Elbert County

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

The Elbert County (Elberton, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Whitefield Academy (Mableton, GA) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Open Reading: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Musical)

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17 W Church St, Elberton, GA

Script to Be Read: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown by Clark Gesner, Charles M. Schulz & Andrew Lippa (A Musical) Date: Wed. Aug 25, 2021 Time: 5:45 - 8:00PM Location: Elberton Arts Ctr, 17 W...

The Christmas Express Auditions - An Encore Event

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 S Oliver St, Elberton, GA

The Christmas Express Auditions - Holiday Play Drop in at the Elbert Theatre between 6:00PM-8:00PM either night prepared to read excerpts from the script for Director George Moureau. Casting will...

Iva Farmers Market

Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October 2021Fridays, and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location: 723 East Front Street

Total Life Restoration Ministries 5th Year FUNiversary

Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Total Life Restoration Ministries 5th Year FUNiversary at 302 W Poplar St, Iva, SC 29655, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:45 pm

