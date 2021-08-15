Events on the Jasper calendar

(JASPER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

Story Time! Woodville, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 302 N Charlton St, Woodville, TX

Story Time at the Library! A story, a song, and a craft. Little hands learning new skills at each storytime.

M.A.C.K. at Rayburn Country Resort Brookeland, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

Rayburn Country Resort welcomes Beaumont party band M.A.C.K. on Saturday, August 21st. Comprised of Matt Lewis, AaRahn Stewart, Carl Richardson, and Ken Turner, M.A.C.K. is one of the most...

Bernie Allan Silsbee, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 Doors open at 6pm - Band starts at 9pm $10 - Door Fee 𝘌𝘈𝘛 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘯𝘬𝘺 𝘛𝘰𝘯𝘬 𝘎𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒅, 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝑫𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒌𝒔, ...

Movie Night- Trolls World Tour Silsbee, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 Pine Plaza Shopping Center, Silsbee, TX

We will be setting up our big screen projector in the party room for a Trolls movie night! Poppy will also be joining! Come play and stay for the movie. Friday August 20 @ 5pm $7: under 2 years...

Big Thicket Night Hike Kountze, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Engage your senses and learn about nocturnal animals on a full moon night hike! Night hikes start at a variety of times due to seasonal changes to sunset and moonrise times. The hikes are 1 hour...