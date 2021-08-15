Live events Winnemucca — what’s coming up

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Winnemucca has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnemucca:

Winnemucca Golf Classic Sept 24th, 2021 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1365 Mizpah Street, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Annual Hawkins for Nevada Foundation, Inc. Winnemucca Golf Classic is designed to support those who support others around greater Winnemucca

Family Support Group—Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

Grief Support Group Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1200 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Join with others who have lost a loved one to explore feelings, share experiences, and learn grief coping strategies.All ages are welcome.