Live events Winnemucca — what’s coming up
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Winnemucca has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnemucca:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 1365 Mizpah Street, Winnemucca, NV 89445
Annual Hawkins for Nevada Foundation, Inc. Winnemucca Golf Classic is designed to support those who support others around greater Winnemucca
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV
Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1200 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV
Join with others who have lost a loved one to explore feelings, share experiences, and learn grief coping strategies.All ages are welcome.
