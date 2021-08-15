Ottawa events coming up

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

Ottawa Farmers Market Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2008.5 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS

This event listing provided for the Ottawa community events calendar.

Scrabble at Library, Mon. & Wed. Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Come share your love of words with others over a friendly game of Scrabble. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tim Doyle @ Buck-U Distillery 8/20/2021 from 7:30-10:30pm Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 3970 Tennessee Rd, Ottawa, KS

Tim Doyle will be playing at Buck-U Distillery on 8/20/2021 from 7:30 - 10:30pm. Come on out and enjoy the beverages and great food.

Chess at the Library, Tues and Thurs. Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Did you know that playing chess can improve memory and cognitive abilities, build strategic thinking, and help your brain age more gracefully? All ages of players and levels of Chess experience...

Ottawa, KS Online Auction. Ottawa, Kansas KS Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1220 E Logan St, Ottawa, KS

Online Auction - Crocks, Churns, Antiques, Collectibles & FurnitureThe catalog will continue to be updated.Nathan Glessner Auctioneer/AgentTown & Country Real Estate and Auction913-907-9258