Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ottawa events coming up

Posted by 
Ottawa Today
Ottawa Today
 7 days ago

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2YD3_0bSNOUlD00

Ottawa Farmers Market

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2008.5 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS

This event listing provided for the Ottawa community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nu04S_0bSNOUlD00

Scrabble at Library, Mon. & Wed.

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Come share your love of words with others over a friendly game of Scrabble. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD2uQ_0bSNOUlD00

Tim Doyle @ Buck-U Distillery 8/20/2021 from 7:30-10:30pm

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 3970 Tennessee Rd, Ottawa, KS

Tim Doyle will be playing at Buck-U Distillery on 8/20/2021 from 7:30 - 10:30pm. Come on out and enjoy the beverages and great food.

Learn More

Chess at the Library, Tues and Thurs.

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Did you know that playing chess can improve memory and cognitive abilities, build strategic thinking, and help your brain age more gracefully? All ages of players and levels of Chess experience...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlzPl_0bSNOUlD00

Ottawa, KS Online Auction. Ottawa, Kansas KS

Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1220 E Logan St, Ottawa, KS

Online Auction - Crocks, Churns, Antiques, Collectibles & FurnitureThe catalog will continue to be updated.Nathan Glessner Auctioneer/AgentTown & Country Real Estate and Auction913-907-9258

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ottawa Today

Ottawa Today

Ottawa, KS
19
Followers
164
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Distillery#Antiques#Ks Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit events calendar

1. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 2. Be-YOU-Tiful Me: Youth Event; 3. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 4. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 5. 2021 Preservation Detroit Midtown Saturday Tour;

Comments / 0

Community Policy