Dumas, TX

Dumas calendar: What's coming up

Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 7 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dumas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dumas area:

The Band Monarch

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Moore County Crimestoppers Car Show/Sip & Shop event begins at 9am - Live Music begins at Noon in downtown Dumas! Come join us for a fun day! To signup for the car show, please visit...

Sunray Varsity Football @ Sanford-Fritch

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Sanford-Fritch (Fritch, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Sunray (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Mobile Unit Visits Dumas

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1901 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Fall Kick Off

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 402 Tanglewood Rd, Dalhart, TX

We are so excited to see you guys again on August 25th! We are having a kick off for all Wednesday night activities.

Hilmar Cheese Company Job Fair-Dalhart

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 12400 US-385, Dalhart, TX

Bring a friend and come to our on-site job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 1:00 PM-7 PM! Jobs in manufacturing, quality assurance and lab tech. Manufacturing starting wage is $17.50 with...

