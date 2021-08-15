Dumas calendar: What's coming up
(DUMAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dumas.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Dumas area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX
The Moore County Crimestoppers Car Show/Sip & Shop event begins at 9am - Live Music begins at Noon in downtown Dumas! Come join us for a fun day! To signup for the car show, please visit...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
The Sanford-Fritch (Fritch, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Sunray (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1901 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX
The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 402 Tanglewood Rd, Dalhart, TX
We are so excited to see you guys again on August 25th! We are having a kick off for all Wednesday night activities.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 12400 US-385, Dalhart, TX
Bring a friend and come to our on-site job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 1:00 PM-7 PM! Jobs in manufacturing, quality assurance and lab tech. Manufacturing starting wage is $17.50 with...
