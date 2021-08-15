Dumas calendar: What's coming up

(DUMAS, TX) Live events are coming to Dumas.

The Band Monarch Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 715 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Moore County Crimestoppers Car Show/Sip & Shop event begins at 9am - Live Music begins at Noon in downtown Dumas! Come join us for a fun day! To signup for the car show, please visit...

Sunray Varsity Football @ Sanford-Fritch Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Sanford-Fritch (Fritch, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Sunray (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Mobile Unit Visits Dumas Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1901 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Fall Kick Off Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 402 Tanglewood Rd, Dalhart, TX

We are so excited to see you guys again on August 25th! We are having a kick off for all Wednesday night activities.

Hilmar Cheese Company Job Fair-Dalhart Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 12400 US-385, Dalhart, TX

Bring a friend and come to our on-site job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 1:00 PM-7 PM! Jobs in manufacturing, quality assurance and lab tech. Manufacturing starting wage is $17.50 with...