Eufaula, AL

Live events on the horizon in Eufaula

Eufaula Times
 7 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eufaula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127wi9_0bSNOSzl00

Live music with Tyrone and Food Trucks!

Omaha, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live music from Tyrone from 3-7 Food from Cheezy Noodz & Moonswiners BBQ from 1-7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbeUs_0bSNOSzl00

Eufaula Farmers Market

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: SummerMarket Hours:May 27 - August, 2021Thursdays, 2:30pm - 6pmLocation: S Orange Street, Eufaula, AL 36027

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44egDK_0bSNOSzl00

V Softball vs Baconton

Edison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 18637 Hartford St E, Edison, GA

The Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Baconton Charter (Baconton, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCOn7_0bSNOSzl00

Chattahoochee Pro Rodeo

Cusseta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 544 Broad St, Cusseta, GA

Chattahoochee Pro Rodeo Series ChattcoRodeo@gmail.com Text or Call 404-965-2378 Sanctioned by International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) Friday August 27th & Saturday August 28th Chattahoochee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M58Oo_0bSNOSzl00

End of Summer Bash

Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

Come celebrate summer fun with good food, live music, and cold drinks! Live music from Bo Henry Band Event opens at 6:30 pm Music starts at 7:00 pm $10 per person entry fee Kids under 12 years old...

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

