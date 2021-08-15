Live events on the horizon in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eufaula:

Live music with Tyrone and Food Trucks! Omaha, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live music from Tyrone from 3-7 Food from Cheezy Noodz & Moonswiners BBQ from 1-7

Eufaula Farmers Market Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season: SummerMarket Hours:May 27 - August, 2021Thursdays, 2:30pm - 6pmLocation: S Orange Street, Eufaula, AL 36027

V Softball vs Baconton Edison, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 18637 Hartford St E, Edison, GA

The Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Baconton Charter (Baconton, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4:30p.

Chattahoochee Pro Rodeo Cusseta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 544 Broad St, Cusseta, GA

Chattahoochee Pro Rodeo Series ChattcoRodeo@gmail.com Text or Call 404-965-2378 Sanctioned by International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) Friday August 27th & Saturday August 28th Chattahoochee...

End of Summer Bash Bluffton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 Church St, Bluffton, GA

Come celebrate summer fun with good food, live music, and cold drinks! Live music from Bo Henry Band Event opens at 6:30 pm Music starts at 7:00 pm $10 per person entry fee Kids under 12 years old...