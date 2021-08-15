Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes events coming up

Posted by 
Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 7 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeqX4_0bSNOR7200

Library's Crochet Group

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Calling all crocheters or potential crocheters! People of all experience levels are welcome to bring new and ongoing projects to this craft group. Share experience, inspiration and the love of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPKsE_0bSNOR7200

Bands, Beer & BBQ

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1330 Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

Kiwanis Club of Detroit Lakes presents Bands - Beer- BBQ 5PM-10PM Friday, August 27th, 2021 at Washington Ball Park, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N21SH_0bSNOR7200

The O'Reilly Auto Parts Super Special at Detroit Mountain

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 29409 170th St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Come watch the rally cars LIVE in action Saturday August 28th for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Super Special at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area! There will be racing, merchandise vendors, food and fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yKXm_0bSNOR7200

Lakes Area Farmers Market

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCp0S_0bSNOR7200

Build Your Own Robot-Session II

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 714 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

ages 10 & up Cost $75 A little bit of robotics and a WHOLE lot of building will challenge the beginner to advanced builders in this camp. Build an mBot to take home and play with, learn coding...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes, MN
32
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
State
Washington State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Cars#Mn 56501 Kiwanis Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy