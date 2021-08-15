Detroit Lakes events coming up

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Detroit Lakes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

Library's Crochet Group Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Calling all crocheters or potential crocheters! People of all experience levels are welcome to bring new and ongoing projects to this craft group. Share experience, inspiration and the love of...

Bands, Beer & BBQ Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1330 Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

Kiwanis Club of Detroit Lakes presents Bands - Beer- BBQ 5PM-10PM Friday, August 27th, 2021 at Washington Ball Park, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

The O'Reilly Auto Parts Super Special at Detroit Mountain Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 29409 170th St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Come watch the rally cars LIVE in action Saturday August 28th for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Super Special at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area! There will be racing, merchandise vendors, food and fun...

Lakes Area Farmers Market Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

Build Your Own Robot-Session II Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 714 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

ages 10 & up Cost $75 A little bit of robotics and a WHOLE lot of building will challenge the beginner to advanced builders in this camp. Build an mBot to take home and play with, learn coding...