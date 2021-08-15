Jennings calendar: Coming events

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are coming to Jennings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jennings:

Twitty & Lynn Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 505 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA

In December of 2019, Linda Darbonne (a fan from Branch, Louisiana who adores Twitty and also has the largest private museum of Conway Twitty memorabilia in the world brought this dynamic duo to...

Tuesday ride for Randy / Cormier's Creole Kitchen Gueydan, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 Main St, Gueydan, LA

Please come join your local BK family for a dinner ride . As we for the past 2 years we patronized our locally own restaurant started by Randy Guidry our fallen brother . Meet 6:00pm at Village...

Gueydan Duck Festival Gueydan, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 Dallas Guidry Rd, Gueydan, LA

This event listing provided for the Gueydan community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Aug 21st-CHP CLASS Kinder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Location American Legion Post 244, Kinder, LA $120 per student. Class is 7am-4pm with a working lunch. Students will need: -handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition. If you don’t have one rentals are...

Morning Service (9:00 AM) Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 19326 Crowley Eunice Hwy #0803, Crowley, LA

Join us live at 9:00am and 11:00am every Sunday for our worship service.