Live events Pryor — what’s coming up

(PRYOR, OK) Pryor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pryor:

Clem Rogers McSpadden Estate – ONLINE ONLY Inola, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Online Bidding, Pictures, and Inventory List - Coming Soon Click Here for Sale Flyer Di...

TIK TOK 7th Grade Dance Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Incoming 7th Graders at Pryor Middle School are invited for a night of music, dancing & safe, clean, fun at Open Door Venue! Purchase your $10 Ticket online and show it at the door. Concessions...

Wednesday Night Meals Begin Inola, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:40 PM

We will begin serving at 5pm. Guests and those on the dinner list will be served first. If you would like to have your name added to the list, call the church office at 918-543-2756. Cost of the...

Small Ruminant Animal Husbandry & Herd Health Class Claremore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16792 East 450 Road, OK 74017, Claremore, OK 74017

Come to the farm to learn how to care for Small Ruminants.

Salute To Veterans Open Late Model Plus NAAPWS Championship Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK

Salute To Veterans Open Late Model Plus NAAPWS Championship at Salina Highbanks Speedway, 3164 E Hwy 20, Pryor, OK 74361, Pryor, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:45 pm