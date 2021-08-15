Cancel
Pryor, OK

Live events Pryor — what’s coming up

Pryor News Beat
 7 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Pryor is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pryor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHIfa_0bSNOMwd00

Clem Rogers McSpadden Estate – ONLINE ONLY

Inola, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Online Bidding, Pictures, and Inventory List - Coming Soon Click Here for Sale Flyer Di...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QykSa_0bSNOMwd00

TIK TOK 7th Grade Dance

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Incoming 7th Graders at Pryor Middle School are invited for a night of music, dancing & safe, clean, fun at Open Door Venue! Purchase your $10 Ticket online and show it at the door. Concessions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBM9X_0bSNOMwd00

Wednesday Night Meals Begin

Inola, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:40 PM

We will begin serving at 5pm. Guests and those on the dinner list will be served first. If you would like to have your name added to the list, call the church office at 918-543-2756. Cost of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Fho7_0bSNOMwd00

Small Ruminant Animal Husbandry & Herd Health Class

Claremore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16792 East 450 Road, OK 74017, Claremore, OK 74017

Come to the farm to learn how to care for Small Ruminants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHvsA_0bSNOMwd00

Salute To Veterans Open Late Model Plus NAAPWS Championship

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK

Salute To Veterans Open Late Model Plus NAAPWS Championship at Salina Highbanks Speedway, 3164 E Hwy 20, Pryor, OK 74361, Pryor, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:45 pm

Pryor, OK
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

