Live events on the horizon in Ogdensburg

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Ogdensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ogdensburg area:

Steven Albert: Psychic Gallery Event - Moose Ogdensburg, NY Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 609 Pickering Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Steve will do a Gallery Group Reading on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 from 6-8:00 pm in Ogdensburg, NY

Caregiver Support Group Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY

This support group provides the opportunity for those caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies. To register, please call...

Back to School Trivia Night Heuvelton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 36 N State St, Heuvelton, NY

Get ready for back to school with a fun trivia night! This will be a little earlier than usual, starting at 6:00! minimum of 3 players per team and maximum of 6 players per team. Can't wait to see...

St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Canton, NY

The St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show starts on 8/21/2021. The Show ends on 8/22/2021. The Show is located at: Canton NY Pavilion 90 Lincoln St, Canton, New York 13617, United States.

Canton Farmers Market Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Pl, Canton, NY

St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and Public Transit invites those 60 and older to a free round trip bus ride and lunch at the local farmers market. Clients must pre-register by 8/4/21 by...