Ogdensburg, NY

Live events on the horizon in Ogdensburg

Posted by 
Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Ogdensburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ogdensburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0JdG_0bSNOL3u00

Steven Albert: Psychic Gallery Event - Moose Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 609 Pickering Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Steve will do a Gallery Group Reading on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 from 6-8:00 pm in Ogdensburg, NY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INA19_0bSNOL3u00

Caregiver Support Group

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY

This support group provides the opportunity for those caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia to share personal experiences and feelings, and coping strategies. To register, please call...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2TOR_0bSNOL3u00

Back to School Trivia Night

Heuvelton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 36 N State St, Heuvelton, NY

Get ready for back to school with a fun trivia night! This will be a little earlier than usual, starting at 6:00! minimum of 3 players per team and maximum of 6 players per team. Can't wait to see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUS83_0bSNOL3u00

St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Canton, NY

The St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show starts on 8/21/2021. The Show ends on 8/22/2021. The Show is located at: Canton NY Pavilion 90 Lincoln St, Canton, New York 13617, United States.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3r0s_0bSNOL3u00

Canton Farmers Market

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Pl, Canton, NY

St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and Public Transit invites those 60 and older to a free round trip bus ride and lunch at the local farmers market. Clients must pre-register by 8/4/21 by...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg, NY
62
Followers
164
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogdensburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Heuvelton, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
State
Washington State
City
Canton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#State St#Gallery Group Reading
