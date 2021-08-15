Pierre events coming soon

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre has a full slate of live events coming up.

Breast Cancer Support Group Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

If you arenewly diagnosed, currently undergoing treatment or many years post diagnonis you are invited to attend the Breast Cancer Survivors meeting. For more information please call 605-945-0827...

Wolfhound Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Wolfhound Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Fort Pierre.,

August Customer Appreciation and Builder BBQ + Continuing Ed Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, Fiberon. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and ice-cold...

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly at Fischers Lilly Park, Fort Pierre, SD, Fort Pierre, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am