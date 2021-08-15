Cancel
Pierre, SD

Pierre events coming soon

Pierre Journal
 7 days ago

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pierre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVfyV_0bSNOHX000

Breast Cancer Support Group

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

If you arenewly diagnosed, currently undergoing treatment or many years post diagnonis you are invited to attend the Breast Cancer Survivors meeting. For more information please call 605-945-0827...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voZO5_0bSNOHX000

Wolfhound

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Wolfhound Hosted By Fort Pierre Trader Days. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Fort Pierre.,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIp5g_0bSNOHX000

August Customer Appreciation and Builder BBQ + Continuing Ed

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, Fiberon. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and ice-cold...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0bSNOHX000

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Church in the Park with New Life Assembly at Fischers Lilly Park, Fort Pierre, SD, Fort Pierre, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am

