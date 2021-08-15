Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Lexington calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 7 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka51p_0bSNOGeH00

2021 NBHA Colonial Super Show

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

2021 NBHA Colonial Super Show | August 20-22 Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450 $10,000 Added Money | 40 Wild Cards to Open, Youth & Senior | WPRA Approved 4 Alamo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpAmu_0bSNOGeH00

JUST DESSERTS - NEW DATE

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450

NEW DATE:  The Lexington Woman's Club invites you to Come Get Your "JUST DESSERTS." An exciting new annual event featuring dessert samplings from area chefs, restaurants, B&B's, caterers and home bakers.  All paired with select beers from Devils Backbone Brewery.   Ticket price includes sampling from each of over 12 area entrants as well as the paired select beers tastings.  Cash bar with wine from Rockbridge Vineyards and beer from Devils Backbone.  Guests will bid on an exciting selection of s

Learn More

ERAHC East Coast Classic WE Series #4, B-Rated : Lexington, VA

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

USAWE B-Rated Show License Pending Save the date, more info coming!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQOwu_0bSNOGeH00

Make the top | The Act of Sewing, session 2 — Make It Sew

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 S Main St, Lexington, VA

Learn to sew a simple garment, the Top from Sonya Philip’s The Act of Sewing. Suitable for beginners, students will use a pattern, cut fabric, sew straight lines and curves, finish seams and hem...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUsfo_0bSNOGeH00

Madison Cunningham and Hawktail

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes both Madison Cunningham and Hawktail for their Lime Kiln debuts!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
29
Followers
162
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Lexington, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Wine#Horse#Dessert#Alamo#Nbha Colonial Super Show#Virginia Horse Center#B B#Devils Backbone Brewery#Rockbridge Vineyards#Va Learn#Lime Kiln Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy