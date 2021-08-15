Lexington calendar: Coming events

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

2021 NBHA Colonial Super Show Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

2021 NBHA Colonial Super Show | August 20-22 Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450 $10,000 Added Money | 40 Wild Cards to Open, Youth & Senior | WPRA Approved 4 Alamo...

JUST DESSERTS - NEW DATE Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, VA 24450

NEW DATE: The Lexington Woman's Club invites you to Come Get Your "JUST DESSERTS." An exciting new annual event featuring dessert samplings from area chefs, restaurants, B&B's, caterers and home bakers. All paired with select beers from Devils Backbone Brewery. Ticket price includes sampling from each of over 12 area entrants as well as the paired select beers tastings. Cash bar with wine from Rockbridge Vineyards and beer from Devils Backbone. Guests will bid on an exciting selection of s

ERAHC East Coast Classic WE Series #4, B-Rated : Lexington, VA Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 487 Maury River Rd, Lexington, VA

USAWE B-Rated Show License Pending Save the date, more info coming!

Make the top | The Act of Sewing, session 2 — Make It Sew Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 S Main St, Lexington, VA

Learn to sew a simple garment, the Top from Sonya Philip’s The Act of Sewing. Suitable for beginners, students will use a pattern, cut fabric, sew straight lines and curves, finish seams and hem...

Madison Cunningham and Hawktail Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes both Madison Cunningham and Hawktail for their Lime Kiln debuts!