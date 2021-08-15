Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

Coming soon: Lake Geneva events

Posted by 
Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 7 days ago

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSOQX_0bSNOC7N00

FALZ FEST Alzheimers Fundraiser

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 965 South Wells Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Fight to End Alzheimer's Fundraiser by Primex Family of Companies and Lot of Love

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMPij_0bSNOC7N00

SeaKing Sunset tours beautiful Lake Geneva, WI nightly 5/1/21-10/2/21.

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Front St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SeaKing Sunsets provides a 3-hour sunset cruise nightly on Lake Geneva, WI. We pick up and drop off at various points on the lake.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdLkY_0bSNOC7N00

Monthly Open Stage Night

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Monthly Open Stage Night at Lake Geneva House of Music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nBLX_0bSNOC7N00

Lake Geneva Blues Festival

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

The 1st Annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest – August 20 and 21 Featuring 2 stages presenting the best in Local, Regional and National Blues artist

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva, WI
39
Followers
167
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Geneva Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Geneva, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi 53147
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy