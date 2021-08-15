Coming soon: Lake Geneva events

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:

FALZ FEST Alzheimers Fundraiser Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 965 South Wells Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Fight to End Alzheimer's Fundraiser by Primex Family of Companies and Lot of Love

SeaKing Sunset tours beautiful Lake Geneva, WI nightly 5/1/21-10/2/21. Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Front St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SeaKing Sunsets provides a 3-hour sunset cruise nightly on Lake Geneva, WI. We pick up and drop off at various points on the lake.

Monthly Open Stage Night Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Monthly Open Stage Night at Lake Geneva House of Music!

Lake Geneva Blues Festival Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

The 1st Annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest – August 20 and 21 Featuring 2 stages presenting the best in Local, Regional and National Blues artist