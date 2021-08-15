Live events coming up in Vidalia

(VIDALIA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Vidalia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:

Hazlehurst Volunteer Information Session Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 189 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst, GA

Come join us and find out more about what our volunteers actually do. We'll talk about who can volunteer, who our volunteers help, and answer any questions you can think of. So bring a friend and...

Annual Church Picnic Soperton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 21 Outreach Lane, Soperton, GA

Join us for Sunday morning service and stay after for our annual church picnic! Bring a dish to pass.

LADIES EXERCISE Metter, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ladies working to stay fit and connected. No age restrictions; everyone is welcome.

Cornhole Tournament & Fun Day Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Stockyard Rd, Vidalia, GA

5th Sunday Fellowship August 29, 2021 1:00pm Cornhole Tournament and Fun Day - Join us for food, bounce house, games, fellowship and to watch the tournament all for free. To register as a team in...

Kaleigh Courson @ Earnie’s Lounge Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Kaleigh Courson @ Earnie’s Lounge is on Facebook. To connect with Kaleigh Courson @ Earnie’s Lounge, join Facebook today.