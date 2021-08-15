Cancel
Arkadelphia, AR

Arkadelphia calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 7 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Arkadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Arkadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8voa_0bSNO9YR00

Kansas

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2705 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR

Premium Seat Package**Note: this package does not include a meet and greet with the band Includes: . One (1) Premium Reserved Seat to the show. One (1) Autographed KANSAS Photo. One (1) KANSAS CD...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsINh_0bSNO9YR00

Welding Basics

Malvern, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: One College Cir, Malvern, AR

Welding is the process of joining similar metals by melting two pieces together. There are different methods of welding; some rely on electricity to generate an arc while others ignite gas to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jod1M_0bSNO9YR00

Lake Hamilton Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Malvern

Malvern, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 525 E Highland Ave, Malvern, AR

The Malvern (AR) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Lake Hamilton (Pearcy, AR) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O3B3_0bSNO9YR00

Northwoods Full Sturgeon Moon Mountain Bike Ride

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The NORTHWOODS FULL MOON RIDES are back by popular demand! After each ride, the stoke continues with a little grillin' and tunes! Don’t miss out... our community is growing and we want YOU to be a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EG7J_0bSNO9YR00

✨Yoga on the Lake w/ Diamond State Yoga✨

Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4904 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71913

✨An all-levels, slow-flow yoga class on the beautiful pier at Trejo’s del Lago on Lake Hamilton✨

Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia, AR
With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

