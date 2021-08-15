Cancel
Perryville, MO

Events on the Perryville calendar

Posted by 
Perryville News Watch
 7 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Perryville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perryville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7oSA_0bSNO7mz00

Alzheimer's caregiver support group

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 434 N West St, Perryville, MO

Call Janice at 768-3387 for more information.Location: PCMH Education Center Room A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auMIC_0bSNO7mz00

Pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Shrine, Perryville, Missouri

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1805 W St Joseph St, Perryville, MO

Please join your brother knights, spouses and families for a pilgrimage to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal located right here in Perryville on Sunday August 15th. We are so...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMaLo_0bSNO7mz00

Saturday Modern

Perryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Saturday Modern at 18 N Jackson St, Perryville, MO 63775-1334, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVzpw_0bSNO7mz00

Crawfish & Pepper Beer Fest

Perryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 North Jackson Street, Perryville, MO 63775

Crawfish Boil with shrimp and SIX Pepper Beers! Tickets are $35 & will include a commemorative glass w/ three pepper beer tastings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzCla_0bSNO7mz00

Union Pacific Big Boy at St. Nicholas Landmark

Chester, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:25 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:55 AM

Address: 111 Ferry St, Chester, IL

This 1.2 million pound locomotive is known as The Union Pacific Big Boy no. 4014 is a 1.2 millions pound locomotive that is set to make a stop in Chester in August! This wonderful piece of...

Perryville, MO
With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

