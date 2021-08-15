Cancel
Magnolia, AR

What’s up Magnolia: Local events calendar

Magnolia Dispatch
(MAGNOLIA, AR) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

Curator's Corner: Artifact Discussion

Smackover, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4087 Smackover Hwy, Smackover, AR

Curator’s Corner offers an up-close look at an object from the museum’s collection. Join the curator for a discussion of a selected artifact, ask questions, and discover the history and importance...

Zach Abbott LIVE @ Three Birds Brewing Co.

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Zach Abbott LIVE @ Three Birds Brewing Co. Hosted By Three Birds Brewing Company. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at El Dorado., Come check out some live music with Zach...

Corks and Canvas with Marla Thomlinson

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Corks & Canvas is an art class for non-artists who have always wanted to paint. The instructor takes the class through the step by step process to complete a work of art in three hours. The fee...

Book Store Charges Open

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 300 S West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Employment at SouthArk Faculty/Staff Directory SouthArk Library Report An Incident Privacy Policy Gainful Employment (southark.edu/ge) Administrative Procedures Manual (APM) Open Checkbook Clery...

HISYDE

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets on sale this week MAD Member Presale: Wed, June 30, 10am Public: Friday, July 2, 10am Doors: 6pm • Show 8pm Hisyde is a multi-award winning singer/ songwriter and has won awards for 2020...

