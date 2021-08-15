New Ulm calendar: Coming events

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are coming to New Ulm.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Ulm:

Popcorn Wagon New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN

The BCHS Popcorn Wagon returns for the 2021 Season. Put the dates on your calendars and treat yourselves to the delicious popcorn from this vintage popcorn […]



Brown County Free Fair New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1201 N State St, New Ulm, MN

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

HeArt Therapy Program New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 210 North Minnesota Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

HeArt Therapy - For youth of parents going through a cancer diagnosis.

2021 Jeans & Dreams: MVL Booster Club Auction New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, New Ulm, MN

*Jeans and Dreams' is coming on August 21, 2021! Hope to see you all in your denim!! There is a student at MVL who dreams of singing in a famous concert hall for hundreds of people. There is a...

Beer + Yoga @ The Bier Halle! New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, MN

Join us for our first beer and yoga event at the Bier Halle! 25$ gets you an all-levels adult yoga class and a beer after. Pre-register here: https://