New Ulm, MN

New Ulm calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are coming to New Ulm.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Ulm:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgC5x_0bSNNztP00

Popcorn Wagon

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN

The BCHS Popcorn Wagon returns for the 2021 Season. Put the dates on your calendars and treat yourselves to the delicious popcorn from this vintage popcorn […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvxcq_0bSNNztP00

Brown County Free Fair

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1201 N State St, New Ulm, MN

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ceen6_0bSNNztP00

HeArt Therapy Program

New Ulm, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 210 North Minnesota Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

HeArt Therapy - For youth of parents going through a cancer diagnosis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9UuS_0bSNNztP00

2021 Jeans & Dreams: MVL Booster Club Auction

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 S State St, New Ulm, MN

*Jeans and Dreams' is coming on August 21, 2021! Hope to see you all in your denim!! There is a student at MVL who dreams of singing in a famous concert hall for hundreds of people. There is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFPMF_0bSNNztP00

Beer + Yoga @ The Bier Halle!

New Ulm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, MN

Join us for our first beer and yoga event at the Bier Halle! 25$ gets you an all-levels adult yoga class and a beer after. Pre-register here: https://

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

