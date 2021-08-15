Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Events on the Astoria calendar

Posted by 
Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 7 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Astoria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Treq_0bSNNvMV00

Diva Drag Brunch: Astoria!

Astoria, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 995 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103

Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Merry Time Bar and Grill in Astoria Oregon on Saturday August 21st.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJXud_0bSNNvMV00

Weekend Birth Class

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2111 Exchange St, Astoria, OR

Having a baby? Learn what to expect with hands-on guidance from an experienced maternity nurse. Sign up for this weekend Birth Class in Astoria, Oregon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEVnu_0bSNNvMV00

THIRD DIMENSION with HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Thursday, August 19th, 2021 7pm, $20-$40 GRAMMY nominated instrumentalists and Oregon Coast favorites, Sergey Antonov, Ilya Kazantsev, and Misha Keylin return to the Liberty Theatre with special...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leeP1_0bSNNvMV00

Barney @ WineKraft

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Barney playing from 5p - 7p WineKraft 80 10th Street, Astoria, OR 97103 https://www.winekraftpnw.com

Learn More

Troll Radio Revue Saturday, August 28

Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Troll Radio Revue will be broadcasting from the deck one last time this summer!!! Hope we’ll see YOU out on the deck at 11am this Saturday, August 28. Lots of great music from The Hackles, Kinobe...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Astoria Times

Astoria Times

Astoria, OR
27
Followers
167
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grill#Oregon Coast#Kinobe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy