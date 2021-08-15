Events on the Astoria calendar

(ASTORIA, OR) Astoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Astoria area:

Diva Drag Brunch: Astoria!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 995 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103

Diva Drag Brunch hits the road! We're taking over Merry Time Bar and Grill in Astoria Oregon on Saturday August 21st.

Weekend Birth Class

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2111 Exchange St, Astoria, OR

Having a baby? Learn what to expect with hands-on guidance from an experienced maternity nurse. Sign up for this weekend Birth Class in Astoria, Oregon.

THIRD DIMENSION with HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR

Thursday, August 19th, 2021 7pm, $20-$40 GRAMMY nominated instrumentalists and Oregon Coast favorites, Sergey Antonov, Ilya Kazantsev, and Misha Keylin return to the Liberty Theatre with special...

Barney @ WineKraft

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Barney playing from 5p - 7p WineKraft 80 10th Street, Astoria, OR 97103 https://www.winekraftpnw.com

Troll Radio Revue Saturday, August 28

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Troll Radio Revue will be broadcasting from the deck one last time this summer!!! Hope we’ll see YOU out on the deck at 11am this Saturday, August 28. Lots of great music from The Hackles, Kinobe...