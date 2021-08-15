What’s up Emporia: Local events calendar

(EMPORIA, VA) Emporia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

Emporia Farmers Market Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101-177 S Main St, Emporia, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Primary season April - November Location: 107 South Main Street

NW Alumni Cookout 2021 Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

NW Halifax Alumni who graduated between 1985 & 1995, we invite you to the Alumni Cookout.

Wacky Wally IS COMING BACK! Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Old Farm Rd S, Roanoke Rapids, NC

Wacky Wednesday is full of Wackiness. Stop by Fairwood Lanes and meet Wacky Wally. Funny jokes, magical tricks and Wally makes the coolest balloon sculptures. Fun for all ages! Take note it's...

3rd Annual Roanoke Canal Festival Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Jackson St, Roanoke Rapids, NC

The Canal Museum will host several living history demonstrations including stone masonry, batteau boat building, net weaving, homemaking arts and other eighteenth century skills. Games will be...

Fine Tuning: Becoming the better version of yourself Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868

There will be a panel of guest speakers and counselors addressing issues from mental health to identity issues and promoting self care.