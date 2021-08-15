Union City events coming soon

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

Competitions - Obion County Fair Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN

The Obion County Fair is an Award-Winning county fair! Come out and join us at one of the best county fairs in Tennessee! Features include commercial exhibits, concerts, motor sports & livestock...

Union City: EW James & Sons — Lifeline Blood Services Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 705 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

Feeding Our Community Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

July 31st we are coming to Union City. FOC will be at the Boys and Girls Club. We are looking to feed 100+ people. Food will be served 10-12. If you would like to help please message us so we can...

Pilot Club of Martin Summer Pageants Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 11 Wayne Fisher Dr, Martin, TN

Pilot Club of Martin is hosting the following pageants on August 28th at the UT Martin Watkins Auditorium: * Little Miss - Age levels from 0-12 years old * Junior Miss Martin- must attend Martin...

Fair Book Archives Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN

Obion County Fair Grounds1711 E Church St, Union City, TN 38261 i i office@obioncountyfair.net