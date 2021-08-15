Cancel
Union City, TN

Union City events coming soon

Union City Times
Union City Times
 7 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

Competitions - Obion County Fair

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN

The Obion County Fair is an Award-Winning county fair! Come out and join us at one of the best county fairs in Tennessee! Features include commercial exhibits, concerts, motor sports & livestock...

Union City: EW James & Sons — Lifeline Blood Services

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 705 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

Feeding Our Community

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

July 31st we are coming to Union City. FOC will be at the Boys and Girls Club. We are looking to feed 100+ people. Food will be served 10-12. If you would like to help please message us so we can...

Pilot Club of Martin Summer Pageants

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 11 Wayne Fisher Dr, Martin, TN

Pilot Club of Martin is hosting the following pageants on August 28th at the UT Martin Watkins Auditorium: * Little Miss - Age levels from 0-12 years old * Junior Miss Martin- must attend Martin...

Fair Book Archives

Union City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN

Obion County Fair Grounds1711 E Church St, Union City, TN 38261 i i office@obioncountyfair.net

Union City Times

Union City Times

Union City, TN
With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

