Union City events coming soon
(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Union City area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN
The Obion County Fair is an Award-Winning county fair! Come out and join us at one of the best county fairs in Tennessee! Features include commercial exhibits, concerts, motor sports & livestock...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 705 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City, TN
LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
July 31st we are coming to Union City. FOC will be at the Boys and Girls Club. We are looking to feed 100+ people. Food will be served 10-12. If you would like to help please message us so we can...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 11 Wayne Fisher Dr, Martin, TN
Pilot Club of Martin is hosting the following pageants on August 28th at the UT Martin Watkins Auditorium: * Little Miss - Age levels from 0-12 years old * Junior Miss Martin- must attend Martin...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1711 E Church St, Union City, TN
Obion County Fair Grounds1711 E Church St, Union City, TN 38261 i i office@obioncountyfair.net
