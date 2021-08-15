La Grande calendar: Coming events
(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the La Grande area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR
Season:SummerMarket Hours:May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:Downtown La Grande at Max Square on the Corner of 4th and Adams
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR 97828
Sweet N' Juicy are gonna rock the Fair Grounds for Juniper Jam!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1219 Washington Ave, La Grande, OR
Come have some legendary food and drink at Side A Brewing while jammin' out to super fun, high energy songs by Alka Mahdi!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 208 West Main Street, Enterprise, OR 97828
Dave Stamey Live in concert at the OK Theatre in Enterprise OR
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 803 School St, Enterprise, OR
Fog Holler will be jammin' to some bluegrass and country at TG at 6pm! Reservations are recommended, but we do have walk-in seating as well, and waiting areas for those looking to just drink beer...
Comments / 0