Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

La Grande calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 7 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Grande area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o5SO_0bSNNrpb00

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR

Season:SummerMarket Hours:May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:Downtown La Grande at Max Square on the Corner of 4th and Adams

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mX9T5_0bSNNrpb00

Sweet N' Juicy Plays Juniper Jam!

Enterprise, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR 97828

Sweet N' Juicy are gonna rock the Fair Grounds for Juniper Jam!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATGp2_0bSNNrpb00

LIVE at Side A Brewing

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1219 Washington Ave, La Grande, OR

Come have some legendary food and drink at Side A Brewing while jammin' out to super fun, high energy songs by Alka Mahdi!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDphh_0bSNNrpb00

Dave Stamey Concert

Enterprise, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 208 West Main Street, Enterprise, OR 97828

Dave Stamey Live in concert at the OK Theatre in Enterprise OR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSquQ_0bSNNrpb00

Fog Holler @ TG

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 803 School St, Enterprise, OR

Fog Holler will be jammin' to some bluegrass and country at TG at 6pm! Reservations are recommended, but we do have walk-in seating as well, and waiting areas for those looking to just drink beer...

Learn More

Comments / 0

La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
27
Followers
166
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Government
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Food And Drink#Beer#Washington Ave#School St Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy