What’s up Levelland: Local events calendar

(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Levelland area:

Truck and Trailer Auction Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 42 items in TX, 26 items in MO, 15 items in OK, 13 items in KS, 5 items in MN, 4 it...

Grass Drills - Aug 21 Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Every player must attend ONE grass drill but NOT both. If you are unable to attend August 1, please attend August 21 - this is VERY important. When you arrive, please check in at the registration...

Out with the Pain IN with the Joy~Lubbock Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Virtual By Zoom, Lubbock, TX 79382

How to Quickly Eliminate the Stress of Spiritual and Emotional Pain so you can take back your joy and happiness and live a life of bliss.

Hemp Row Crop Field Day 2021 Meadow, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 645 FM303, Meadow, TX

Texas Hemp Growers Association Presents Hemp Row Crop Field Day at Bingham Organic Farms on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 for farmers and agri-businesses.

Wolfforth Farmers Market, August 28, 2021 Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8924 County Rd 7100, Wolfforth, TX

Enjoy Bingham Family Vineyards wine at the Wolfforth Farmers Market in Wolfforth, Texas on August 28, 2021.