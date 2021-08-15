Cancel
Levelland, TX

What's up Levelland: Local events calendar

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 7 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Levelland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Levelland area:

Truck and Trailer Auction

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 42 items in TX, 26 items in MO, 15 items in OK, 13 items in KS, 5 items in MN, 4 it...

Grass Drills - Aug 21

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Every player must attend ONE grass drill but NOT both. If you are unable to attend August 1, please attend August 21 - this is VERY important. When you arrive, please check in at the registration...

Out with the Pain IN with the Joy~Lubbock

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Virtual By Zoom, Lubbock, TX 79382

How to Quickly Eliminate the Stress of Spiritual and Emotional Pain so you can take back your joy and happiness and live a life of bliss.

Hemp Row Crop Field Day 2021

Meadow, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 645 FM303, Meadow, TX

Texas Hemp Growers Association Presents Hemp Row Crop Field Day at Bingham Organic Farms on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 for farmers and agri-businesses.

Wolfforth Farmers Market, August 28, 2021

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8924 County Rd 7100, Wolfforth, TX

Enjoy Bingham Family Vineyards wine at the Wolfforth Farmers Market in Wolfforth, Texas on August 28, 2021.

Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

