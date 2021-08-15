What’s up Shawano: Local events calendar
(SHAWANO, WI) Shawano is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shawano:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 1313 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI
Conscious Pilot will be playing at The Higher Wire Shawano on Saturday August 28 starting at 06:30 PM
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 990 E Green Bay St, Shawano, WI
Shawano Wisconsin Flea Market 51st YEAR!!! Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Vintage, Mid Century Modern, Gardening, New & Old, Advertising, Old Toys, & More Every Sunday starting April 11th thru...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: W5901 County Road BE, Shawano, WI 54166
Saturday and Sunday // August 14+15, 2021 Rio Bash is back after a 2020 Haitus! #CheckOnYourFriends
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 153 S Main St, Shawano, WI
Customer Appreciation BBQ at Cornerstone! at Cornerstone Chiropractic of Shawano, Shawano, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 04:30 pm to 06:30 pm
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 211 Riverside Dr, Shawano, WI
Join us for a fun day at Smalley Park (where the Ski Sharks perform) for an outdoor 10am Worship Service that will conclude with baptisms, followed by a cookout, games, bouncy houses, ultimate...
