Kent County health officials urge but don’t order masks in schools
GRAND RAPIDS — The Kent County Health Department says it is not ordering districts to require masks when school begins in the fall — at least for now. “This decision is due to the reality that not all options have been exhausted to prevent the danger before us,” Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a Friday statement (PDF). “The schools and the parents have even greater power than the health department to protect the children and the community in this instance.”www.sentinel-standard.com
