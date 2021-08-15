Coming soon: Barre events

(BARRE, VT) Barre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barre:

RESUMED: 6:30-8:30 “West African Dance” Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

As a C-19 precaution, dancing will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Check the weather if you have concerns about dancing indoors. For more information, contact Tossy Garrett–contact info...

Food Truck Thursday Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Currier Park, Barre. A variety of different food trucks scheduled all summer on Thursdays.

Barre Farmers Market Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 135 N Main St, Barre, VT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - August 25, 2021Every Wednesday, 3:30pm - 6:30pm Location: Pearl Street Pedway

Rooney Vs Provost Pro MMA Battle In Barre 5 Barre, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Local Champ Chris Rooney making his Pro Debut Vs the very exciting XCP champ Andrew Provost both will be making their Pro Debut

DJ Bay 6 at Gusto's Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

Playing your requests and favorite top hits, DJ Bay 6 keeps the party going on the Gusto's dance floor!