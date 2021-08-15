Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Coming soon: Barre events

Posted by 
Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 7 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Barre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Barre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgCZe_0bSNNOfs00

RESUMED: 6:30-8:30 “West African Dance”

Berlin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

As a C-19 precaution, dancing will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Check the weather if you have concerns about dancing indoors. For more information, contact Tossy Garrett–contact info...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzbmX_0bSNNOfs00

Food Truck Thursday

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Currier Park, Barre. A variety of different food trucks scheduled all summer on Thursdays.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGrPR_0bSNNOfs00

Barre Farmers Market

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 135 N Main St, Barre, VT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - August 25, 2021Every Wednesday, 3:30pm - 6:30pm Location: Pearl Street Pedway

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaR7U_0bSNNOfs00

Rooney Vs Provost Pro MMA Battle In Barre 5

Barre, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Local Champ Chris Rooney making his Pro Debut Vs the very exciting XCP champ Andrew Provost both will be making their Pro Debut

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dtaY_0bSNNOfs00

DJ Bay 6 at Gusto's

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

Playing your requests and favorite top hits, DJ Bay 6 keeps the party going on the Gusto's dance floor!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Barre Journal

Barre Journal

Barre, VT
30
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barre, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Berlin, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Barre, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Truck#Dj#Vt Rrb#Auditorium Hill#Pro Debut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy