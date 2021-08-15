Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Show Low:

Paint & Sip Class - Black and White View Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N White Mountain Rd #101, Show Low, AZ

Join us in our studio for this fun Paint & Sip class! We will be painting "Black & White View", a John Kittle original. John will guide you through the painting process step-by-step. This is a...

E-Waste & Waste Tire Recycling Event Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 180 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

Bring your old electronics and used tires to recycle: Computer, servers, printers, modems, cables, cords ECT. TV’s and monitors Limit one per household All size tires accepted, BUT MUST BE...

Systema Arizona Seminar: Preparation, Contact, and Control Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 E Mills, Show Low, AZ

Open to anyone at any level. Instructor: Niko Huffman, fully certified instructor of Systema (Russian Martial Art) under Vladimir Vasiliev since 2013. Topics will include: * Systema fundamentals...

Cork 'n Canvas Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 251 Penrod Rd, Show Low, AZ

A fun filled evening with wine and hors d'oeuvers, music and art. Each month we feature a different musician or group and showcase our gallery and giftshop. Suggested Donation $10.00. Sponsors...

2021 Arizona State Short Course Pistol Championship Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

2021 Arizona State Short Course Pistol Championship - 25 yards, .22, any centerfire and .45 calibers Match #1 : .22 Slow Fire - 2 strings of 10 shots, 10 minutes per string Match #2 : .22 National...