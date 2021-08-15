Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Show Low, AZ

Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Show Low News Flash
Show Low News Flash
 7 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Show Low:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpvf6_0bSNNL1h00

Paint & Sip Class - Black and White View

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N White Mountain Rd #101, Show Low, AZ

Join us in our studio for this fun Paint & Sip class! We will be painting "Black & White View", a John Kittle original. John will guide you through the painting process step-by-step. This is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0nbB_0bSNNL1h00

E-Waste & Waste Tire Recycling Event

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 180 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

Bring your old electronics and used tires to recycle: Computer, servers, printers, modems, cables, cords ECT. TV’s and monitors Limit one per household All size tires accepted, BUT MUST BE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkieK_0bSNNL1h00

Systema Arizona Seminar: Preparation, Contact, and Control

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1001 E Mills, Show Low, AZ

Open to anyone at any level. Instructor: Niko Huffman, fully certified instructor of Systema (Russian Martial Art) under Vladimir Vasiliev since 2013. Topics will include: * Systema fundamentals...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6dHU_0bSNNL1h00

Cork 'n Canvas

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 251 Penrod Rd, Show Low, AZ

A fun filled evening with wine and hors d'oeuvers, music and art. Each month we feature a different musician or group and showcase our gallery and giftshop. Suggested Donation $10.00. Sponsors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIKbw_0bSNNL1h00

2021 Arizona State Short Course Pistol Championship

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

2021 Arizona State Short Course Pistol Championship - 25 yards, .22, any centerfire and .45 calibers Match #1 : .22 Slow Fire - 2 strings of 10 shots, 10 minutes per string Match #2 : .22 National...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Show Low News Flash

Show Low News Flash

Show Low, AZ
76
Followers
168
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Show Low, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Az Join#Paint Sip#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

1. MALUMA After Party @crazyATL; 2. United Way Rent & Utility Payment Assistance Event; 3. BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala; 4. Popup Shop of the SUMMER - Celebrate Black-Owned Brands; 5. Victory Dance Competition-Dance Explosion;

Comments / 0

Community Policy