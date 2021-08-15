Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Live events coming up in Sandpoint

Posted by 
Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 7 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandpoint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfXFD_0bSNNK8y00

Bonner County Fair And Rodeo

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4203 N Boyer Rd, Sandpoint, ID

Challenge of Champions Bull RidingStarts at 7:30pm, Gates open at 6:30pm, General Admission.Pre-Sale Tickets Available: $12/Adults, $8/YouthYouth Ages 6-12, 5

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSthh_0bSNNK8y00

Dancing with the Power of Breath

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 823 Main St, Sandpoint, ID

Monday~Wednesday~Friday 8:30 - 9:30 am WildCore™''s theme for August is to Dance with the Power of Breath. We all know that we can survive weeks without food, days without water, yet only a couple...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkyUo_0bSNNK8y00

We INSPIRE you to MANIFEST

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 291 Syringa Heights Rd, Sandpoint, ID

List of Luna Bella Sole Retreat Experiences upcoming events. Events by Luna Bella Sole Retreat Experiences. Events - We INSPIRE you to MANIFEST.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMK1L_0bSNNK8y00

Arts & Crafts Fair 49th

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 Main St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID

Our popular Arts & Crafts Fair includes artist booths and food vendors, and draws a crowd of over 4000 people annually. Your application and booth fees directly benefit POAC's programs in visual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaGUt_0bSNNK8y00

Kids' Day at the Market

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a one day special event honoring the young entrepreneurs of Sandpoint! In addition to the regular line up of vendors, we are allowing young adults to become a Farmers' Market at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint, ID
20
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Entertainment
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Local
Idaho Government
Sandpoint, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#General Admission#Arts Crafts Fair#Poac#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy