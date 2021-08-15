Live events coming up in Sandpoint

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandpoint:

Bonner County Fair And Rodeo Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4203 N Boyer Rd, Sandpoint, ID

Challenge of Champions Bull RidingStarts at 7:30pm, Gates open at 6:30pm, General Admission.Pre-Sale Tickets Available: $12/Adults, $8/YouthYouth Ages 6-12, 5

Dancing with the Power of Breath Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 823 Main St, Sandpoint, ID

Monday~Wednesday~Friday 8:30 - 9:30 am WildCore™''s theme for August is to Dance with the Power of Breath. We all know that we can survive weeks without food, days without water, yet only a couple...

We INSPIRE you to MANIFEST Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 291 Syringa Heights Rd, Sandpoint, ID

List of Luna Bella Sole Retreat Experiences upcoming events. Events by Luna Bella Sole Retreat Experiences. Events - We INSPIRE you to MANIFEST.

Arts & Crafts Fair 49th Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 Main St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID

Our popular Arts & Crafts Fair includes artist booths and food vendors, and draws a crowd of over 4000 people annually. Your application and booth fees directly benefit POAC's programs in visual...

Kids' Day at the Market Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a one day special event honoring the young entrepreneurs of Sandpoint! In addition to the regular line up of vendors, we are allowing young adults to become a Farmers' Market at...