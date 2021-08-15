Steamboat Springs calendar: Coming events

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Steamboat Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Steamboat Springs:

“You Are the Blue Sky” Author Signing Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 68 9th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join us at Off The Beaten Path for local author Sarah Kostin’s new book, You Are the Blue Sky. Sarah will be signing copies of her book from 11 am to 1 pm, so stop in to get your own signed copy!

The Summit Intensive Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 31420 Willow Creek Rd., Steamboat Springs, CO 80477

The Summit Intensive is a 3-day journey where men will disconnect to rewire the way they think, feel and live their lives.

Yoga (A)- Jenny Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 136 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Yoga (A)- Jenny at Old Town Hot Springs on Aug 15th, 10:00am

Fire Protection District Board Meeting Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Obtain meeting link by contacting Pinnacle Management Group at 970.669.3611

Karaoke Night @ Schmiggity’s Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Come share your inner rock star on the world famous Schmiggity’s stage! This is your time to shine. The only place in town to do Karaoke! Clean microphone covers provided for all performers.