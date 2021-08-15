Sturgeon Bay events coming up
(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 129 North Madison Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Our dinner programs are back! We will be hosting our dinner program event on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 1900 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI
A light breakfast served in the social lounge. Including a birthday celebration with cake. Free to all.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 107 N 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI
Outside on the Patio. Join us and we'll all have fun. :)
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 107 North 1st Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
PhotoMidwest presents a four day photography workshop with Cameron Gillie in Door County, one of Wisconsin’s most photogenic places.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 5896 Bochek Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI
Live Music: Darrel Hase is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music: Darrel Hase, join Facebook today.
Comments / 0