Sturgeon Bay events coming up

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:

August Dinner Program Sturgeon Bay, WI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 North Madison Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Our dinner programs are back! We will be hosting our dinner program event on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Together Tuesdays Sturgeon Bay, WI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1900 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A light breakfast served in the social lounge. Including a birthday celebration with cake. Free to all.

ALL IN at Stone Harbor Sturgeon Bay, WI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 N 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Outside on the Patio. Join us and we'll all have fun. :)

PhotoMidwest Photography Workshop in Door County With Cameron Gillie Sturgeon Bay, WI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 North 1st Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

PhotoMidwest presents a four day photography workshop with Cameron Gillie in Door County, one of Wisconsin’s most photogenic places.

Darrell Hase Sturgeon Bay, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5896 Bochek Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Live Music: Darrel Hase is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music: Darrel Hase, join Facebook today.