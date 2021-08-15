Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay events coming up

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 7 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5g7b_0bSNN7km00

August Dinner Program

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 North Madison Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Our dinner programs are back! We will be hosting our dinner program event on Monday, August 30, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNNpT_0bSNN7km00

Together Tuesdays

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1900 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

A light breakfast served in the social lounge. Including a birthday celebration with cake. Free to all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVrj4_0bSNN7km00

ALL IN at Stone Harbor

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 N 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Outside on the Patio. Join us and we'll all have fun. :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vf04E_0bSNN7km00

PhotoMidwest Photography Workshop in Door County With Cameron Gillie

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 North 1st Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

PhotoMidwest presents a four day photography workshop with Cameron Gillie in Door County, one of Wisconsin’s most photogenic places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdTsU_0bSNN7km00

Darrell Hase

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5896 Bochek Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Live Music: Darrel Hase is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music: Darrel Hase, join Facebook today.

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin

Sturgeon Bay, WI
