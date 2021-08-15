Cancel
Artesia, NM

Artesia events coming soon

Artesia Journal
Artesia Journal
(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:

Car Seat Fitting Station (Artesia)

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Artesia Public Safety Complex, 3300 W Main St suite f, Artesia, NM

All education events in Artesia, New Mexico. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Artesia like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

ECSP Western Week - Baca Rodeo Co Renegade Rodeo Tour

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

2 Nights of Baca Rodeo Company Renegade Rodeo Tour, 3 Concerts/Dances, BBQ, Team Roping, Barrel Race, Rodeo Queen Competition.

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

ECSP 2021 Flag Rider Tryouts

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

ECSP 2021 Flag Rider Tryouts is on Facebook. To connect with ECSP 2021 Flag Rider Tryouts, join Facebook today.

Hawgfest 2021

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4012 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

Find your favorite music events in Carlsbad, NM, USA. Learn more about rock concerts` schedule 2021, venues ticket prices on MyRockShows.

Artesia Journal

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
