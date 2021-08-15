Artesia events coming soon

(ARTESIA, NM) Artesia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Artesia:

Car Seat Fitting Station (Artesia) Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Artesia Public Safety Complex, 3300 W Main St suite f, Artesia, NM

ECSP Western Week - Baca Rodeo Co Renegade Rodeo Tour Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

2 Nights of Baca Rodeo Company Renegade Rodeo Tour, 3 Concerts/Dances, BBQ, Team Roping, Barrel Race, Rodeo Queen Competition.

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

ECSP 2021 Flag Rider Tryouts Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hawgfest 2021 Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4012 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

