Burley calendar: Events coming up

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are coming to Burley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burley area:

Burley Farmers Market Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1101 Elba Ave, Burley, ID

The Burley Farmers Market will be held on the South West grass of the Cassia County Fair Grounds! We look forward to live music performed by local artists, yummy food truck fare and handcrafted...

Amigas, Let's Chat - Burley Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 437 E 13th St, Burley, ID

Amigas, Let's Chat is an in person networking event presented by the Idaho Women's Business Center and the IWBC Latinas Network, with a mission to empower women to support other women by creating...

Pomerelle Ski Swap 2021 Burley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2165 Overland Avenue, Burley, ID 83318

New & used alpine and cross country skis, snowboards, snow shoes & outerwear for the entire family

Women’s Lunch Heyburn, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1360 7th St, Heyburn, ID

All ladies are welcome to join us for the bi- weekly no-host lunch @ Upper Crust. Contact Teresa Trent @ 208-312-2608 for additional information.



Potluck & Pool Party Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1820 Parke Ave, Burley, ID

You have had all summer to perfect your underwater swimming, dives and belly flops, so come show off at the M4C pool party Swimming 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. $3 per family. Potluck at Salmon Park @ 6:30 p.m.