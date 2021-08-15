Live events Hibbing — what’s coming up

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hibbing:

2021 Hibbing City Wide Garage Sales Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 109 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN

Mark your calendars as the city wide garage sales return this summer! Meet your neighbors and score some deals at the 2021 Hibbing City Wide Garage Sales! Please contact the Hibbing Area Chamber...

Hibbing Monday Night AFG Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2201 3rd Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Meeting In-Person and electronically. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/149416341 Meeting ID 996 60 1 3311, passcode 793760 Dial in 1-872-240-3311 access code 149-416-341# audio pin #1...

Family Discovery Day: Rock Hounds Abound August 19th Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1005 Discovery Dr, Chisholm, MN

Family Discovery Day: Rock Hounds Abound Thursday, August 19th from 4:00pm - 7:30pm Love minerals? Have a kid who picks up every rock they see? Want to learn more about geology? Come ...

Men’s Breakfast in Keewatin Keewatin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 103 N 1st St, Keewatin, MN

Men, join North Star and North Wind Churches on Saturday, August 28th at 8 am at North Wind Church (103 N 1st Street, Keewatin) for a morning of FREE food, fellowship, and encouragement.

Balkan Balkan Barrel series Chisholm, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Chisholm, MN

The Balkan Balkan Barrel series is located in Chisholm and works to bring great races and grow the equine industry. These events are free to the public. Contact Jessica Barto at 218-969-8936 for...