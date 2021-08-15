Cancel
Hazard, KY

Live events on the horizon in Hazard

Posted by 
Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 7 days ago

(HAZARD, KY) Live events are coming to Hazard.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hazard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTDye_0bSNN1SQ00

Sandi&Kagan Homecoming

Leatherwood, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7777 State Hwy 699, Leatherwood, KY

Sandi&Kagan Homecoming Hosted By Ray Wolford Ministries. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Big Laurel., Singing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45K7Ku_0bSNN1SQ00

Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 81 Sturgill Branch, Whitesburg, KY

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series will take place on the Mountain Heritage Festival Stage—furthering transforming the site of an unused railyard and shuttered high school into a place for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avnqy_0bSNN1SQ00

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empang"

Pippa Passes, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: Friedrich-List-Allee 9, 41844 Wegberg

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empfang" Der Tatort Die Umgebung von Wegberg und Wegberg selbst sind in der Verbrechensstatistik nun wirklich nicht an vorderster Stelle zu finden. Und dennoch ist es ab und an möglich, Zeuge eines Verbrechens zu werden. Selten aber dürfte sein, dass Tatort und Zeitpunkt des Verbrechens vorher bekannt, und während des Ereignisses Essen und Trinken ausdrücklich erwünscht sind. Der Plan Den Stein des Anstoßes gibt Maria Vianden, eine prominente Bürgerin, deren verstor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKA2N_0bSNN1SQ00

Letcher County Central High School Class of 2011 Ten Year Reunion

Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 College Drive, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Letcher County Central High School Class of 2011 Ten Year Reunion at C.A.N.E Kitchen during 2021 Mountain Heritage Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beLHa_0bSNN1SQ00

Celebration of life

Hazard, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 E Main St, Hazard, KY

Here is Jason Shane Mullins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Jason Shane Mullins (Hazard, Kentucky), who passed away on August...

Hazard Post

Hazard Post

Hazard, KY
With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

