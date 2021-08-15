Live events Okmulgee — what’s coming up

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Okmulgee calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:

Deep Fork Camp Out / Service Project Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21844 S 250 Rd, Okmulgee, OK

Troop 222 - Aug Camp Out at Okmulgee Lake with a Service Project at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

Okmulgee City Council/Community Trust/OEDA/OMA Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK

In the Okmulgee City Hall council chambers, the following meetings will be held in sequence: City Council, Community Trust, Okmulgee Economic Development Authority, and the Okmulgee Municipal...

Disc Golf Nichols Park Clean-up Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

Earn service hours & work towards conservation awards while keeping our favorite park clean

Collective Men's Breakfast Mounds, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 5270 W 171st St S, Mounds, OK

Collective Men's Breakfast is on Facebook. To connect with Collective Men's Breakfast, join Facebook today.

LBR #7 Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Henryetta, OK

LBR #7 at Jim Shoulders Living Legends Park, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm