Live events Okmulgee — what’s coming up
(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Okmulgee calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 21844 S 250 Rd, Okmulgee, OK
Troop 222 - Aug Camp Out at Okmulgee Lake with a Service Project at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 111 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK
In the Okmulgee City Hall council chambers, the following meetings will be held in sequence: City Council, Community Trust, Okmulgee Economic Development Authority, and the Okmulgee Municipal...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Henryetta, OK
Earn service hours & work towards conservation awards while keeping our favorite park clean
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 5270 W 171st St S, Mounds, OK
Collective Men's Breakfast is on Facebook. To connect with Collective Men's Breakfast, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Henryetta, OK
LBR #7 at Jim Shoulders Living Legends Park, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm
Comments / 0