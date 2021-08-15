Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okmulgee, OK

Live events Okmulgee — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 7 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Okmulgee calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Okmulgee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRLbT_0bSNN0Zh00

Deep Fork Camp Out / Service Project

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21844 S 250 Rd, Okmulgee, OK

Troop 222 - Aug Camp Out at Okmulgee Lake with a Service Project at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Pp4q_0bSNN0Zh00

Okmulgee City Council/Community Trust/OEDA/OMA

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK

In the Okmulgee City Hall council chambers, the following meetings will be held in sequence: City Council, Community Trust, Okmulgee Economic Development Authority, and the Okmulgee Municipal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CENH5_0bSNN0Zh00

Disc Golf Nichols Park Clean-up

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

Earn service hours & work towards conservation awards while keeping our favorite park clean

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YveLt_0bSNN0Zh00

Collective Men's Breakfast

Mounds, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 5270 W 171st St S, Mounds, OK

Collective Men's Breakfast is on Facebook. To connect with Collective Men's Breakfast, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kcn4e_0bSNN0Zh00

LBR #7

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Henryetta, OK

LBR #7 at Jim Shoulders Living Legends Park, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
47
Followers
136
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Henryetta, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy